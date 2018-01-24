SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

PERTON, Pa. (AP) – A Philadelphia man has died in a skiing accident in the Poconos.

Officials say 53-year-old Grygoriy Sologub was on a double black diamond trail at Blue Mountain Ski Resort when the accident took place on Sunday night.

The Carbon County coroner says Sologub died of blunt force trauma to the neck and head.

