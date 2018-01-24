SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

These two passionate sports cities know each other well, as the teams met in Super Bowl XXXIX 13 years ago.

So let the trash talking begin!

Here are 5 reasons why Philly is better than Boston.

5. Cheesesteak > Clam Chowder

 

cheesesteak 5 Reasons Philly Is Better Than Boston

I mean, this is a no-brainer. A Philly cheesesteak is one of the most iconic sandwiches in the world. Clam chowder is a nice side dish.

4. Yards > Sam Adams

 

b05b33877e014efc940fc4b6d8cafe04 5 Reasons Philly Is Better Than Boston

Credit: CBS3

Sam Adams started by one guy, Jim Koch. Yards started by two guys, Tom Kehoe and Jon Bovit. Two is better than one.

3. Green Mascot > Green Monster

 

Phillies Phanatic

CLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 03: The Philly Fanatic entertains the crowd prior to a spring training game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Bright House Field on March 3, 2016 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Phillie Phanatic is the best mascot in sports. The Green Monster? Overrated.

2. Bradley Cooper > Mark Wahlberg

 

jeffrey lurie

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Jeffrey Lurie owner of the Philadelphia Eagles points to the crowd as his team plays against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Wahlberg was nominated for two Academy Awards: best supporting actor for The Departed and best picture for The Fighter. 

Cooper was nominated for four Academy Awards: Best actor twice for Silver Linings Playbook and American Sniper. He was also nominated for best supporting actor in American Hustle and best picture in American Sniper. 

1. Mike Trout > Any Boston Sports Fan

 

Mike Trout

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in their NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mike Trout is the best baseball player in the world. What best athlete in the world likes the Pats?

