PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

These two passionate sports cities know each other well, as the teams met in Super Bowl XXXIX 13 years ago.

So let the trash talking begin!

Here are 5 reasons why Philly is better than Boston.

5. Cheesesteak > Clam Chowder

I mean, this is a no-brainer. A Philly cheesesteak is one of the most iconic sandwiches in the world. Clam chowder is a nice side dish.

4. Yards > Sam Adams

Sam Adams started by one guy, Jim Koch. Yards started by two guys, Tom Kehoe and Jon Bovit. Two is better than one.

3. Green Mascot > Green Monster

The Phillie Phanatic is the best mascot in sports. The Green Monster? Overrated.

2. Bradley Cooper > Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg was nominated for two Academy Awards: best supporting actor for The Departed and best picture for The Fighter.

Cooper was nominated for four Academy Awards: Best actor twice for Silver Linings Playbook and American Sniper. He was also nominated for best supporting actor in American Hustle and best picture in American Sniper.

1. Mike Trout > Any Boston Sports Fan

Mike Trout is the best baseball player in the world. What best athlete in the world likes the Pats?