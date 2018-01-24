PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another big win for the home team over the NFL’s underdog shirts.

We first told you Tuesday night the league will donate all sales of the shirts to Philly schools.

The move didn’t go unnoticed by Eagles fans or the school district’s superintendent.

The NFL’s play call to compete with Philly’s underdog t-shirt madness fell to pieces after a blistering social media campaign.

The league was blasted for a profits-first attitude, while Eagles’ Lane Johnson and Chris Long had been selling shirts of their own with the proceeds going to Philadelphia schools.

Parents like Carla Weaver are pleased the NFL reversed course.

“It’s good to have our city and our sports teams give back to the community – aside from saying it, to doing it real time,” said Weaver.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite was elated one day after we broke the news the NFL would stand down and now forward its profits from the underdog shirt to a fund that will spread the money across the district.

“It just does my heart well to think that we have two young men, players in the NFL who are pushing the league to also support other young people and schools in need,” Hite said.

Both Johnson and Long tweeted at the NFL on Monday, encouraging the league to donate to charity.

The real rub was the fact these two Eagles came up with the underdog idea and it was perceived the NFL ripped off the idea.

The NFL emailed CBS3’s Joe Holden Tuesday night saying the proceeds would go to the district.

Dr. Hite called Johnson and Long role models.

“These guys are going to the Super Bowl, let’s put this in perspective,” Hite said. “They have hundreds, maybe thousands of things to be thinking about and the fact that they’re thinking about pushing the NFL to make contributions from the underdog t-shirt is extraordinary.”