PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – She’s back!
CBS has announced the revival of its classic comedy series “Murphy Brown” for the 2018-2019 television season.
The series revival has been given a 13-episode commitment from Warner Bros. along with CBS.
Candice Bergen, who starred in the original series from 1988-1998, will reprise her role as the titular character. With its 30th anniversary approaching, “Murphy Brown” returns to a new world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.
During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS, “Murphy Brown” won 18 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Bergen also won 5 Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.
In 2010, TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.”