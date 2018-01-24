SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Candice Bergen, Local TV, Murphy Brown, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – She’s back!

CBS has announced the revival of its classic comedy series “Murphy Brown” for the 2018-2019 television season.

The series revival has been given a 13-episode commitment from Warner Bros. along with CBS.

Candice Bergen, who starred in the original series from 1988-1998, will reprise her role as the titular character. With its 30th anniversary approaching, “Murphy Brown” returns to a new world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS, “Murphy Brown” won 18 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Bergen also won 5 Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2010, TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch