PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny says he won’t jinx the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl appearance by placing the team’s jersey on the statue of William Penn atop City Hall.
Kenney said Tuesday he wants the Eagles to win the big game. But his spokesman says he didn’t want to risk putting the jersey on the statue.
The city placed a Phillies baseball cap on the statue during the 1993 World Series and a Flyers jersey on the statue during the 1997 Stanley Cup Final. Both teams lost.
The Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl. They face the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Kenney says he plans to watch the game in Philadelphia.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)