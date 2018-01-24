NEW YORK (CBS) — Several jaw-dropping performers have been added to the 60th annual GRAMMY awards show lineup.
Lifetime achievement award recipient and 13-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris will join two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Chris Stapleton; vocalist Zuleyka Rivera, who will perform with previously announced performers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; and 16-time GRAMMY winner Sting.
In addition, musician Jon Batiste, bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” will perform with GRAMMY winner Gary Clark Jr. in a special tribute to Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.
Hosted by James Corden, award-winning host of The Late Late Show, the show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28 (7:30–11 p.m. ET/4:30–8 p.m. PT) on the CBS Television Network.