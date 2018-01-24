SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:2018 Grammys, Grammy

NEW YORK (CBS) — Several jaw-dropping performers have been added to the 60th annual GRAMMY awards show lineup.

Lifetime achievement award recipient and 13-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris will join two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Chris Stapleton; vocalist Zuleyka Rivera, who will perform with previously announced performers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee; and 16-time GRAMMY winner Sting.

In addition, musician Jon Batiste, bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” will perform with GRAMMY winner Gary Clark Jr. in a special tribute to Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

Hosted by James Corden, award-winning host of The Late Late Show, the show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28 (7:30–11 p.m. ET/4:30–8 p.m. PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch