By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox will participate in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. It will be the first Super Bowl his eyes have ever seen, amazingly.

Cox was asked about for his favorite Super Bowl memory during Wednesday’s press conference and responded, “I don’t watch sports. Ya’ll know that.”

Got it.

Cox, 27, recorded 5.5 sacks in 14 games this season. The veteran defensive tackle was named to his third Pro Bowl and his third second-team All-Pro selection.

