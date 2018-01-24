PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We’ve seen green bagels, and now one Conshohocken business has created what’s called the “Fly Eagles, Fly” waffle.

Waffatopia has been very busy over the past 24 hours preparing, baking and packing mint chocolate chip waffles in honor of the Eagles’ trip to the Super Bowl.

Amazon’s Alexa Is An Eagles Fan, Just Ask Her

The green treats have only been on sale for a day, and Waffatopia has already sold hundreds. The business says they expect to sell thousands.

The waffles are made out of a brioche-style dough with dark chocolate pieces and Belgian pearl sugar.

NFL To Donate 100 Percent Of Underdog T-Shirt Profits To Philly School District

Owners Brian and Andrea Polizzi are life-long Eagles fans and thought this would be a fun way to honor the team’s chance at redemption.

“It’s going to be excellent with an Eagles sundae or warm it up in the morning, have it with some hot chocolate, things like that. It’s a great treat,” said Brian. “We are just ready to take on the Patriots so much. We got disappointed so many years ago by a few point loss. So we’re ready to go again.”

Super Bowl Feud: Philly Business Stops Selling Boston Cream Doughnuts– For Now

You can buy the “Fly Eagles, Fly” waffles at the shop on Colwell Lane on Saturdays.

Pre-orders are encouraged. You can also order them online, here.