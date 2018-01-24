PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Headed to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl? A pair of Eyewitness News reporters, who used to live and work there, have some best practices on how to maneuver through the city.

CBS3 reporter Meisha Johnson grew up in Minnesota and says Eagles fans going to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl are in for a big treat from both the friendly people and the tasty food.

“You’re going to get some of the old eateries like The Old Spaghetti Factory and the Uptown Diner,” Johnson said.

Lucky Eagles Season Ticket Holders Getting Super Bowl Tickets

And she says for those who want to get a taste of Minneapolis outside of the Super Bowl, the Arts District is where it’s at.

“Minnesota is known for their theater production,” Johnson said. “It is almost second to Broadway. They do phenomenal, phenomenal shows.”

CBS3 meteorologist Lauren Casey, who reported in Minneapolis for a number of years, says beware of the blistering cold, because the rumors of those harsh winters are true.

“Dress in layers, layers, layers. A good pair of wool socks will take you a long way,” Casey said. “In Minnesota, they say there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing, so keep that in mind.”

Philly Gearing Up For Historic Eagles Parade, While Trying Not To Jinx It

But she suggests taking advantage of that cold weather by visiting one of the state’s 10,000 lakes.

“It’s not often you get to walk on water,” Casey said. “Why not try it out while you’re up in Minneapolis?”

But only if they’ve been deemed safe.