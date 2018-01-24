PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some lucky Eagles season ticket holders are getting their hands on Super Bowl tickets today at the Linc.

The Eagles emailed season ticket holders to let them know whether they’d won the opportunity to buy tickets to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Philly Gearing Up For Historic Eagles Parade, While Trying Not To Jinx It

Ecstatic Eagles fans could hardly contain themselves after finally getting their hands on their pair of Super Bowl LII tickets.

“Pretty cool, especially after a performance like that on Sunday which was tremendous. I don’t think anybody saw that coming,” said Tom Gussen. “I thought that they were going to win the game and I was very confident, but that game was one for the record books, no question.”

“My boyfriend said when we were leaving the game on Sunday, he says, ‘I think you’re gonna win the lottery,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ and then the next morning, congratulations, you won the lottery,” said Susan Roush.

Phil Jaurigue, a co-owner of the Philadelphia Soul, also is an Eagles ticket holder.

“Just very grateful. I got the email, and obviously did not have plans to be anywhere next weekend So I am clearing my schedule,” said Jaurigue.

Joel Cooperman had a feeling about this Eagles season, So he did have plans.

“We booked our airline tickets and our travel package in November,” explained Cooperman.

NFL To Donate 100 Percent Of Underdog T-Shirt Profits To Philly School District

The CPA firm owner remembers the Birds’ last championship.

“I’ve had season tickets since 1960 under the father-son plan,” said Cooperman.

And Cooperman believes his confidence will be rewarded.

“We’ve waited our lifetime to see a Super Bowl champion and I think we’re going to get it this time,” he said.