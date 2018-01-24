PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vikings fans decided to “channel all of their heartbreak” and donate to the Eagles Charitable Foundation.
Well, Eagles fans are returning the favor by donating to The Mike Zimmer Foundation, the Vikings’ head coach. Some fans sent messages apologizing for the bad behavior displayed from Eagles fans at the Linc during Sunday’s NFC Championship game.
Related: Vikings Fans Shake Hands Of Eagles Fans, Before Exiting The Linc
“We are just under $7,000 as of this morning and the donations keep rolling in,” Zimmer’s daughter Corri told ESPN.com. “They started coming in yesterday morning, sent with messages from Eagles fans apologizing for the bad apples and wanted to donate to show that they all are not like that. A lot of them also congratulated us on our season, complimented our team and said they look forward to competing against us next year.”