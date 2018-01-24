SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Code Blue, Local TV, Weather, Weather Forecast

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two southern New Jersey counties have issued a “Code Blue” weather advisory ahead of cold temperatures moving into the region.

Burlington County has issued its “code blue” weather declaration beginning at 10 p.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

Camden County issued its “code blue” weather advisory effective on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Jan. 25.

All municipalities with homeless populations in both counties are expected to activate their Code Blue response plans as well.

All local public safety officials have been notified of the issued Code Blue and all residents are advised to be aware of another period of cold weather conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch