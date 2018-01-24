BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two southern New Jersey counties have issued a “Code Blue” weather advisory ahead of cold temperatures moving into the region.
Burlington County has issued its “code blue” weather declaration beginning at 10 p.m., Jan. 24 through Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.
Camden County issued its “code blue” weather advisory effective on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Jan. 25.
All municipalities with homeless populations in both counties are expected to activate their Code Blue response plans as well.
All local public safety officials have been notified of the issued Code Blue and all residents are advised to be aware of another period of cold weather conditions.