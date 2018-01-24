SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Bridgeton, fire, Local TV

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his two young children who were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through their New Jersey home this week died from smoke inhalation.

But it’s still not clear what caused the blaze that broke out early Monday in Bridgeton.

Twenty-eight-year-old Enrique Velazquez, his 6-year-old daughter, Amu, and 5-year-old son, Juan, were pronounced dead at the scene. The children’s mother, 26-year-old Raquel Velazquez, escaped the home along with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Enrique Jr., and their uncle, 33-year-old Federico Velazquez.

Officials: Father, 2 Young Children Die In Bridgeton Fire

Raquel Velazquez remained hospitalized Wednesday in intensive care. Her son and Federico Velazquez were both treated at a hospital for burns and were later released.

The family lived in a second-floor apartment at the home. A 27-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter who lived in a first-floor apartment escaped the fire unharmed.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch