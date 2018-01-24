BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his two young children who were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through their New Jersey home this week died from smoke inhalation.
But it’s still not clear what caused the blaze that broke out early Monday in Bridgeton.
Twenty-eight-year-old Enrique Velazquez, his 6-year-old daughter, Amu, and 5-year-old son, Juan, were pronounced dead at the scene. The children’s mother, 26-year-old Raquel Velazquez, escaped the home along with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Enrique Jr., and their uncle, 33-year-old Federico Velazquez.
Officials: Father, 2 Young Children Die In Bridgeton Fire
Raquel Velazquez remained hospitalized Wednesday in intensive care. Her son and Federico Velazquez were both treated at a hospital for burns and were later released.
The family lived in a second-floor apartment at the home. A 27-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter who lived in a first-floor apartment escaped the fire unharmed.
