PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you remember the let-it-ride World Series bettor who won $14 million?
Well, the anonymous gambler is planning on putting at least $10 million on the Eagles to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, according to RJ Bell. It would be the biggest sports bet in Las Vegas history.
It appears the famous bettor will not take the 5.5 points and instead bet the Birds to win the game outright. The moneyline is Eagles +180.
According to Sports Illustrated, the bettor is reportedly under 30 and Eastern European.
