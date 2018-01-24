SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you remember the let-it-ride World Series bettor who won $14 million?

Well, the anonymous gambler is planning on putting at least $10 million on the Eagles to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, according to RJ Bell. It would be the biggest sports bet in Las Vegas history.

Lucky Eagles Season Ticket Holders Getting Super Bowl Tickets

It appears the famous bettor will not take the 5.5 points and instead bet the Birds to win the game outright. The moneyline is Eagles +180.

Philly Gearing Up For Historic Eagles Parade, While Trying Not To Jinx It

According to Sports Illustrated, the bettor is reportedly under 30 and Eastern European.

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch