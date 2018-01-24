SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are underdogs heading into the Super Bowl.

But they have a smart new fan — with artificial intelligence.

Just ask Amazon’s Alexa.

“Fly with the Eagles on this one because of their relentless offense and the momentum they have been riding off their underdog status, E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” was heard from an Alexa smart speaker.

You can’t argue with Alexa on this one.

Alexa says, Fly Eagles, Fly!

