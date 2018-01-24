PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are underdogs heading into the Super Bowl.
NFL To Donate 100 Percent Of Underdog T-Shirt Profits To Philly School District
But they have a smart new fan — with artificial intelligence.
Just ask Amazon’s Alexa.
Super Bowl Feud: Philly Business Stops Selling Boston Cream Doughnuts– For Now
“Fly with the Eagles on this one because of their relentless offense and the momentum they have been riding off their underdog status, E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” was heard from an Alexa smart speaker.
Eagles To Don Midnight Green Super Bowl LII Jerseys Versus Patriots
You can’t argue with Alexa on this one.
Alexa says, Fly Eagles, Fly!