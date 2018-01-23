BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A 31-year-old Yardley man pleaded guilty but mentally ill for the murder of his mother.
Zachary Cope will be sentenced at a later date following a psychological evaluation, but prosecutors recommend a sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison.
Cope beat his mother, Rebecca Cope, with a cutting board and frying pan, and repeatedly in the kitchen of their Lower Hilltop Road home, in December 2016.
Cope was walking down the street in boxer shorts and one flip-flop, when a driver stopped to ask if he was OK, Cope told the motorist he had just killed his mother.
At his preliminary hearing, a detective testified Cope told him “Henry Goodman” was responsible for what happened.
When he was asked to explain, Cope said Goodman was a FBI assassin and it was possible his mother had morphed into Goodman or vice versa.