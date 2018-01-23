PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When visitors walk into the Philadelphia Flower Show this year, the first week in March at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the entrance garden will inform them where in the world they are. Called “Wonders of Water,” it celebrates the interplay of plants and water in a rainforest.

‘Wonders Of Water’: Officials Announce Theme Of 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Chief of Shows & Events Sam Lemheney says guests will enter under a canopy of 3,000 exotic flowers and plants.

“You’ll be greeted by the sights, sounds and scents of the rainforest,” said Lemheney.

A rope bridge will take you to a 25-foot waterfall, with five tiers of cascading water.

“With the scaffolding in the jungle, it will have a more modern, contemporary architectural feel to it,” said Lemheney.

Using 10,000 acres of space, some exhibitors are going down formal garden paths with big fountains; others are doing waterfalls. Lemheney says still others are doing interpretations, including a couple of multiple Best of Show winners.

“Bill Schaffer [of Schaffer Designs] is working with the Mural Arts Program, and creating a water-color three dimensional. Stoney Bank Nurseries and Bank of America are doing an exhibit around zero-scaping, plants that don’t require a lot of water,” said Lemheney.

“Wonders of Water” runs March 3 to March 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.