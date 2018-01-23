SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — An 86-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery has been placed on a year’s probation.

Court records indicate Emily Coakley entered pleas to lesser charges of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault while charges including robbery and theft were withdrawn.

Police: 86-Year-Old Woman Robs Bank At Gunpoint

Police say Coakley had a handgun when she demanded $400 from a TD Bank in the University City neighborhood on Nov. 21.

The district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Coakley believed the bank had shorted her $400. Prosecutors cited her health issues and the fact the gun was empty as factors in the plea deal for non-reporting probation.

Coakley’s attorney hasn’t returned a phone call seeking comment.

