PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — See, there are plenty of polite Eagles fans too.
During Sunday’s NFC Championship game at the Linc between the Eagles and Vikings, this video posted to Facebook by Chris Muller shows Eagles fans shaking the hands of Minnesota fans as the exit the stadium.
The Eagles defeated the Vikings 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII. There have been mixed reports about the behavior of Eagles fans, and many Vikings fans publicly complained about the way they were treated.
The Eagles are 5.5 point underdogs in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
