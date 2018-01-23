PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A strange new internet craze coined the “Tide Pod Challenge” has inspired a local bar.

At Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem, they’re serving up the popular “Tide Pod” shot.

“The shot is made of blue Cuaraco, Bailey’s, and vodka with orange food coloring. It’s made by layering the ingredients carefully,” said Charles Patrick, owner of Molly’s.

The “Tide Pod Challenge” requires the challenger to post a video of themselves online eating the raw or cooked laundry detergent pod.

A number of videos of the challenge have been uploaded to YouTube, while memes of the challenge have exploded across multiple social media platforms.

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U — baby doll 👰🏼 (@xangirI) December 31, 2017

While many teens may view the craze as a lighthearted joke, doctors say that the trend can result in irritation and burns in the mouth, landing the challenger in the emergency room.

The trend even forced Facebook to take down one Molly’s posts promoting their new shot.

“We received more than 6.2 million views before Facebook took it down, but the word was already out there,” Patrick tells CBS Philly.

Molly’s says word of the “Tide Pod Shot” has spread worldwide.

“We have received calls and messages from all over the nation, and even some from Italy and Germany. We hope that we can get some new fans and they can visit us to see what Molly’s is all about, including great food and a fun atmosphere,” Patrick said.

The shot costs $4.

