By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under:Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A disturbing report from the nationwide survey of Canadian youth, which found that over half of those in the study who ever consumed an energy drink had reported experiencing adverse health events, including nausea, rapid heartbeats, and, in rare cases, seizures.

The Canadian legislation is looking at prohibiting energy drinks from being marketed to children.

In addition, energy drinks are not recommended to be used by people participating in sporting activities.

This is a very important development, because the growth of the energy drink industry has been dramatic here in the United States, to the point where even in convenience stores people can pick up little bottles of what is packaged as little more than “energy shots.”

