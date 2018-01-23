MINNESOTA (CBS) – Even though the Minnesota Vikings are not in the Super Bowl, a Minnesota company is making sure all those Super Bowl trinkets are in place before the game.
Workers at Wincraft in Winona, Minnesota, are making the Super Bowl souvenirs, including pins, pennants, and Super Bowl towels.
Employees admit they would rather be making the Super Bowl gear featuring the hometown Vikings, but they’re always proud to be part of the big game.