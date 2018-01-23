PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — In Pittsburgh, it appears that most Steelers fans will be rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but their support is not out of love for the Birds or their fans.
The phones lines were buzzing at, Pittsburgh sports radio station, 93.7 The Fan Tuesday with callers trying to deal with a dilemma.
READ: Eagles Super Fan Mike Trout Makes Super Bowl Prediction
“I could never pull for the Patriots,” said one caller. “I could never pull for the Ravens, I could never pull for a rival for the Steelers. I hate everything about them. What kind of bizarro world is this.”
The Patriots will be looking for their sixth Super Bowl title, which would pull them into a tie with the Steelers.
On the other hand, says midday host Andrew Filliponi, rooting for an Eagles team that comes with a notorious fan base is not a good choice either.
ALSO READ: Do You Believe In These Underdog Eagles: Yes!
“We’re pulling for fans who have punched equine police, we’re forced to root for fans that have climbed up Crisco-lathered telephone polls because the alternative is even worse,” he said.
Welcome to Super Bowl Hell, Steelers fans.