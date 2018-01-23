SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he pulled a convincing toy gun on a man littering outside an Albuquerque convenience store.

Police say John Joel Robinson was arrested last week following a frantic call about a man with a gun at a Circle K.

According to a criminal complaint, the 35-year-old Robinson pulled his Glock-style handgun on a man he saw throwing trash on the ground.

Officers later discovered the weapon was a “very real looking toy gun.”

Robinson was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

No attorney was listed for Robinson.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

