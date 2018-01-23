PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fantasy love story ‘The Shape of Water’ leads the way among Oscar nominees, but three Philadelphia-area natives are up for biggest honors in Hollywood.

The Academy Awards are becoming old hat for Benj Pasek.

The songwriter from Ardmore and his creative partner Justin Paul are up for Best Original Song for “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

ALSO READ: Del Toro’s ‘Shape Of Water’ Lands A Leading 13 Oscar Nods

A win would be the second straight for Pasek and Paul as they took home the Oscar in the same category last year for “City of Stars” from La La Land.

On Twitter Pasek and Paul’s joint account thanked everyone to star Hugh Jackman to the academy saying, “We are indebted to you all and honored to receive this nomination.”

To the amazing #michaelgracey-you inspired it

To the incomparable @realhughjackman-you made it happen

To the show stopping @kealasettle-you made it come to life

We are indebted to you all and honored to receive this nomination from @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/TlRzVLVP4W — Pasek and Paul (@pasekandpaul) January 23, 2018

Margate is celebrating native son Scott Neustadter.

He and his screenwriting partner, Michael Weber, are nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Disaster Artist.

And even NBA Legend Kobe Bryant landed an Oscar nod for Best Animated Short Film for his Dear Basketball.

Bryant expressed his gratitude for the Oscar nomination on Twitter saying, “This is beyond the realm of imagination.”