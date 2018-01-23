PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s top law enforcement and government officials have announced support for centers where drug addicts could inject in a safe environment without fear of arrest.

The extraordinary step comes in response to 1,200 overdose deaths in the city last year.

“I started completely, totally adamant against this,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

#philly PD #commish: "I was totally completely against" safe injection sites; still has a lot of questions but research showed positives pic.twitter.com/taV1SE8wlu — Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) January 23, 2018

Ross still hasn’t completely embraced the idea of safe injection sites. He has a lot of questions, but after speaking with law enforcement colleagues in Vancouver, Canada, a pioneer in opening the sites, he says he has an open mind.

“There’s a lot of lives being lost and that is something that, in the world of public safety, we certainly cannot just throw our hands up and say, ‘That’s not my problem,'” said Ross.

Others may be harder to convince, concedes Health Commissioner Tom Farley. For those, he stressed the city is not condoning drug use but called the sites “one important piece of an overall strategy to address the opioid crisis because it will save lives.”

#Philly officials calling safe injection sites CUES. Comprehensive User Engagement Sites. They're encouraging private sector CUES development. pic.twitter.com/zat9ai1RVA — Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) January 23, 2018

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement that safe injection sites present “significant public safety concerns” and that changes would need to be made in state and federal law for these types of sites to operate legally.

“While some studies show these sites may offer benefits to those facing addiction, there is no clear evidence that they provide an effective path to treatment, which is my main focus every day in battling this epidemic in our Commonwealth. We must focus our resources and efforts on increasing access to treatment for those who seek it,” said Shapiro.

The city will not fund or operate the sites but hopes private operators will come forward.

There are few details on how they would work as the idea is in its early stages. Other U.S. cities have been looking at the idea but none have opened them.