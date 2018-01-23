BREAKING: Police: Two Boys, 13, Among Those Injured In North Philly Quadruple Drive-By Shooting
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a drive-by shooting that left four people injured, including two boys on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 24th and Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police tell CBS3 that two of the victims are 13-year-old boys. They were shot in the leg and are currently listed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 52-year-old man, was shot in the back. He’s listed in stable condition.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back and legs. He remains in critical condition at this time.

Police believe the suspect fired from the passenger’s side of a vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

