PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local chef is taking his talents to Minnesota as he represents the city of Philadelphia and the Eagles at an exclusive NFL event.

The Eagles won’t be the only ones battling it out in Minneapolis Super Bowl weekend.

Mick Houston, owner and chef at Jack’s Firehouse restaurant in Fairmount, will be in Minnesota to serve up something special for the charity event known as “A Taste of the NFL.”

“We’re preparing 4,000 portions, this year, of some really succulent beef brisket that we’re doing with a wonderful mushroom gravy, he said.

Houston says there will be a chef representing each NFL city, and then each of them will be paired up with a former player.

He says he will be paired up with former Eagles offensive lineman Jerry Sisemore.

“We’re the only chef-player combination that has made it to every one of the 27 Super Bowls the night before at the “Taste of the NFL” event, Houston said.

He says the proceeds from the event will go to Foodbanks across the country.

“The restaurant here, Jack’s Firehouse tries to get as many donors as we possibly can, and every dollar that we raise goes directly through the Taste of the NFL to Philabundance,” he said.

It might not be for a Lombardi trophy, but Houston says when all these chefs come together, bragging rights are definitely on the line.