TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s medical marijuana program has been stifled over the past eight years.
The Democrat on Monday ordered his administration to review it.
Murphy says the program has been difficult to access and the state will not deny compassionate care to people any longer.
Murphy didn’t name former Republican Gov. Chris Christie by name, but he faulted the administration for overseeing a program “in name only.”
Murphy says he’s asking state government to focus on expanding the medical marijuana program and proposing new rules or repealing those that hamper the program.
