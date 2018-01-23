SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Local TV, Medical Marijuana, Phil Murphy, Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s medical marijuana program has been stifled over the past eight years.

The Democrat on Monday ordered his administration to review it.

Murphy says the program has been difficult to access and the state will not deny compassionate care to people any longer.

Murphy didn’t name former Republican Gov. Chris Christie by name, but he faulted the administration for overseeing a program “in name only.”

Murphy says he’s asking state government to focus on expanding the medical marijuana program and proposing new rules or repealing those that hamper the program.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch