By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Trout had a conference call with the media on Tuesday…about the Eagles.

That’s right. The best player in baseball has become such a popular Eagles fan, he needed a conference call to answer all of the Philadelphia football questions.

Trout, 26, is unsure if he will attended the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, but says the Eagles will win 31-24 on a late Tom Brady interception.

Trout was asked a variety of Eagles-related questions by the media.

 

