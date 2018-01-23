PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Trout had a conference call with the media on Tuesday…about the Eagles.

That’s right. The best player in baseball has become such a popular Eagles fan, he needed a conference call to answer all of the Philadelphia football questions.

Trout, 26, is unsure if he will attended the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, but says the Eagles will win 31-24 on a late Tom Brady interception.

Mike Trout says he's undecided about going to the #SuperBowl. "It's up in the air because I like watching it on TV, watching the commercials." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018

Mike Trout says a late interception by Brady will seal it for the Birds. 🙏#FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018

Trout was asked a variety of Eagles-related questions by the media.

Mike Trout was asked if he could put any past or present #Eagles in a suite with him, who would it be: Wentz, Ertz, Dawkins, Westbrook, McNabb, and Jaworski. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018

Mike Trout: "When that pick six happened in the first quarter it was probably the loudest I've ever been a part of." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018

Mike Trout says this is his favorite #Eagles "celebration" video from this week. 😂 https://t.co/4uEawDWpTZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018