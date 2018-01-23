PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The deal to end to government shutdown is getting strong reaction from Pennsylvania immigrants, and some are focusing their anger on Senator Bob Casey.

“Senators like Casey have promised that they would stand up and stand with Dreamers,” said Adan Jesus Marin.

Marin, executive director of Make the Road PA, is on a bus along with dozens of dreamers who are headed to DC to demand accountability from

Senator Bob Casey for his vote to reopen the government without a Dream Act.

“This has been a trail of broken promises,” he said.

“I still believe that our young people are being used in this moment.”

Erika Almiron runs Juntos and says Dreamers lives are being used in a game of political football.

“They are actually looking at the elections at the end of the year rather than thinking about what is right,” she said.

Olivia Vazquez has DACA, and says the President and Congress needs to do their job.

“Cuz I think what we don’t realize is we are talking about people’s lives.”

Senator Casey issued a statement saying if Republicans fail to work in a bipartisan way he will hold them accountable.