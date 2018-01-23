SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Tony Romeo
Filed Under:Jenn Kocher, KYW Newsradio 1060, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Redistricting, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Republican legislative leaders are discussing how to proceed now that the state Supreme Court has torn up Pennsylvania’s congressional map.

Just hours after the state Supreme Court’s ruling was announced Monday, Republican leaders of the GOP-controlled state Senate released a statement saying they planned to seek a stay of the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, Jenn Kocher, spokeswoman for Senate Republican leaders, says their plan is to move on a dual track.

As they await word on the possible stay, they will begin the process of redrawing the congressional map.

Complicating matters, Kocher says, a majority opinion explaining the ruling will have to be analyzed, and that opinion had not been received from the state high court, as of late Tuesday morning.

“What the new criteria is for us, we don’t have sufficient guidance on that, or we don’t know what additional guidance we may be getting,” said Kocher.

The court’s deadline for lawmakers to submit a new map is Feb. 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch