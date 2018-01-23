HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Republican legislative leaders are discussing how to proceed now that the state Supreme Court has torn up Pennsylvania’s congressional map.
Just hours after the state Supreme Court’s ruling was announced Monday, Republican leaders of the GOP-controlled state Senate released a statement saying they planned to seek a stay of the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Now, Jenn Kocher, spokeswoman for Senate Republican leaders, says their plan is to move on a dual track.
As they await word on the possible stay, they will begin the process of redrawing the congressional map.
Complicating matters, Kocher says, a majority opinion explaining the ruling will have to be analyzed, and that opinion had not been received from the state high court, as of late Tuesday morning.
“What the new criteria is for us, we don’t have sufficient guidance on that, or we don’t know what additional guidance we may be getting,” said Kocher.
The court’s deadline for lawmakers to submit a new map is Feb. 9.