GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Homeowners in Gloucester County are being warned about deed procurement solicitations.

County Clerk James Hogan says homeowners are being offered deed procurement services at costs far above what it would cost to receive a copy from the Gloucester County Clerk’s Office.

Gloucester County officials are warning homeowners about this type of deed procurement solicitation. (credit: Gloucester County Clerk’s Office)

“All consumers should be aware copies of deeds may be obtained from the Gloucester County Clerk’s Office for as little as 5 cents a page or online for free,” said Hogan. “The Gloucester County Clerk’s Office will continue to be proactive in identifying this predatory practice as it occurs.”

If you or anyone you know has received this type of solicitation, please call the Gloucester County Clerk staff at 856-853-3237.

