PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The soaring Philadelphia Eagles will be donning their special edition Super Bowl LII jerseys when they take the field versus the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Feb. 4.
The Eagles posted a 26-second video of the jerseys on the team’s Twitter account on Tuesday.
Super Bowl LII marks a title game rematch for the Eagles and Patriots as the teams faced off in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, with New England winning 24-21.
Eagles fans worldwide are hoping these midnight green jerseys will be the winner’s uniform in two weeks.
On another note, the Patriots are undefeated (3-0) when wearing their white jerseys in the Super Bowl.