PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, this gives you a slight idea of just how the Linc was on Sunday.
Jeff Stefan posted this video from his home in West Deptford, NJ — about three miles away from the stadium — on Facebook. The video was taken during Sunday’s NFC Championship game and around the :50 mark you clearly hear the fans singing the Eagles’ fight song.
The video has gone viral, with over 100,000 views.
And here is a video from section C18 during Patrick Robinson’s pick six, that gives you a taste of what the stadium felt like inside.
