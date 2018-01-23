PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting a Super Bowl ticket is one thing, but getting to Minneapolis is another.

Some die-hard Eagles fans are forgetting about expensive airfare as they’re road-tripping to the game.

One of those fans heading to the game: Mike McFadden of Northeast Philadelphia.

Eagles To Don Midnight Green Super Bowl LII Jerseys Versus Patriots

“Push comes to shove, if it’s too late to get my airfare, I was just gonna drive out,” said McFadden.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell says making the nearly 1,200-mile, 18-hour trek from Philadelphia to Minneapolis will cost an average of $300 in gas round-trip, which can save even more money with multiple people in the car.

“It is cost effective and I think it can be fun,” said Tidwell.

However, Tidwell says weather is a major concern.

Fandom Will Be Split At Center City Bar On Super Bowl Sunday

“You don’t know what elements you’re gonna hit between Philadelphia and Minneapolis and you don’t know what the elements and road conditions are gonna be like the colder it gets. Any precipitation, you’re looking at snow, now potentially ice, you want to make sure your car is road ready,” said Tidwell.

One major way is by having your car battery checked out before leaving, and to also have a vehicle emergency kit with blankets, non-perishable snacks, ice scrapers, and a portable shovel.

Another concern is finding affordable lodging.

“If there are hotel rooms left, they’re probably going to be pretty expensive, so expand your area of where you’re looking at,” said Tidwell. “Stay outside of Minneapolis. Stay an hour outside of Minneapolis.”

But for Eagles fans, hotels and driving are the least of their worries.

NFL To Donate 100 Percent Of Underdog T-Shirt Profits To Philly School District

“So excited to be there after 13 years and I was so excited to get this match with them because now it’s payback,” said McFadden. “Look, they took us down, now it’s our turn to take [Tom] Brady down and now he retires after we beat him.”