PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pop legend Britney Spears has announced her latest United States and Europe tour “Piece of Me,” and it’s making a few stops in the region.
The singer has announced that her latest tour will be coming to the Lehigh Valley and the Jersey Shore.
On July 17, Britney Spears will be performing at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
From July 19-20, the tour will be stopping in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Borgata.
Spears announced her state side tour dates on Twitter along with her European stops.