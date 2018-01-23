SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
Filed Under:Britney Spears, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pop legend Britney Spears has announced her latest United States and Europe tour “Piece of Me,” and it’s making a few stops in the region.

The singer has announced that her latest tour will be coming to the Lehigh Valley and the Jersey Shore.

3 Philadelphia-Area Talents Receive Academy Awards Nominations

On July 17, Britney Spears will be performing at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

From July 19-20, the tour will be stopping in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Borgata.

Spears announced her state side tour dates on Twitter along with her European stops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch