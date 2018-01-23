SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia school had a surprise guest show up on its campus on Tuesday.

Saint Pio Catholic Regional School in South Philadelphia gave a huge welcome for Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, before he and the Birds make their way to Minnesota.

He was taking pictures and answering questions from some mini-sized fans. And some were tougher than a post-game presser.

“Do you know the Patriots’ playbook?” a student said.

“No! I wish,” replied Blount.

“What does it feel like playing your former team?” another student said.

“That’s a great question. At first, a lot of emotion but I got over that pretty quickly, now it’s time to play ball,” Blount said.

The students now wait for Blount and his Eagles teammates to bring a Super Bowl title to a city that has never had one.

