By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia research facility has received a grant to develop a vaccine for a disease that kills hundreds of thousands every year.

Malaria is a challenge, and the $1.4 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will let the Wistar Institute work on a DNA-based vaccine.

Executive Vice President, Dr. David Weiner admits there is protection currently available, but it’s not great.

“In vaccine development, it frequently can take time to develop the most advanced versions that give complete protection,” Weiner said. “Malaria is a very difficult parasite. The current version is only protective in about less than 50% and it requires boosting.

Weiner expects results in just a couple of years.

