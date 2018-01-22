VINELAND, N.J. (AP) – State police say a teenager stole a school bus and led officers on a chase before crashing it in New Jersey.
The bus was reported stolen around 11:50 a.m. Sunday in Vineland. Authorities say troopers located the bus and tried to stop it before the 16-year-old hit a parked car and crashed into a guard rail.
Authorities say the teen wasn’t injured but was hospitalized for an evaluation. They don’t expect to file charges against the teen, who they described as a “special needs juvenile.”
No other injuries were reported in the accident.
