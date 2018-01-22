PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I just picked up my tickets and I’m going to the Super Bowl,” said Michael McFadden of Northeast Philadelphia, who considers himself one of the lucky ones.

As a season ticket holder, he won the lottery pick to be able to buy two Super Bowl tickets to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in two weeks in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I spent $950 on each ticket,” explained McFadden. According to travel experts, that price is cheap because the lowest ticket now on sale on StubHub for the Super Bowl LII game is $4,800. The highest ticket purchased so far was $20,000. StubHub reps tell CBS3 that tickets are selling faster this year compared to last year because of the anticipation of the matchup between the Patriots and the Eagles.

“If you’re thinking about the money, it’s probably not the right event for you because everything with Super Bowl is expensive,” said Michael Diaz with Green Legion.

The company is offering Eagles fans Super Bowl travel packages. The price is $6,800, which includes upper-level stadium tickets, a roundtrip non-stop charter flight to Minneapolis, with food and drinks included.

Buses wait for you at the airport to take you to the stadium. There’s also a tailgating party with a live performance by Kelly Clarkson.

Green Legion has already sold out of seats for its first booked charter.

“Going into the game yesterday, we had a 110 out of 166 spots filled and by the end of the game those remaining 66 spots were done,” said Diaz.

The company is now booking spots for a second flight.

“For the Super Bowl, everyone in Minneapolis is charging two and four more times what they would normally charge,” explained Diaz.

The staff at Wanamaker Entertainment Group in Center City Philadelphia has hundreds of Super Bowl tickets and they are going down the client list.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook,” Jamie Downs with Wanamaker told Eyewitness News.

Rates for Airbnb in Minneapolis have also jumped.

Home rentals for Super Bowl week now cost in the thousands. Airbnb representative Nick Shapiro said it’s now time to be on the lookout for scammers.

“We use analytics, machine learning, behavior analysts looking for anything suspicious so we can stop a bad reservation before it happens,” said Shapiro .