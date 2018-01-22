PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are already listed as 5.5 point underdogs against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, which would make them the largest Super Bowl underdog since the Cardinals in 2009.

But the Eagles wouldn’t have it any other way and Hall Of Fame analyst Ray Didinger says do not count them out.

“Oh they have a shot,” Didinger said on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

The Eagles will get a second chance at the Pats in the Super Bowl, 13 years after losing Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21.

“The 04-05 team, they were an offensive power house and very sound on defense too,” Didinger said. “In terms of personnel, I think they were the equal of the Patriots that year, I really do. This [Eagles] team is a little bit more of a mystery because — you look at them on the paper and you say, Oh they’re but good. But jeeze really, this good?”

“I think they are a little bit greater than the sum of their parts,” Didinger said. “They’re playing on a real special kind of mojo right now. This is unlike anything I’ve seen in that respect — in terms of the psychology of how you build teams and just the idea of what a common belief and a shared vision can mean to a group of guys.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team that is as together, or as on point, as this team is — in terms of their preparation, their own level of confidence, and their belief in each other. Chemistry is a word that we use, and overuse, in sports all of the time. But you know it when you see it, and you’re seeing it in an extraordinary way with this football team.

“Believe me, they have a shot in two weeks.”