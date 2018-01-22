PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Stafford Township Police Department are warning parent’s to monitor their children’s social media activity. The message comes on the heels of an aggravated assault/engangering charge that authorities say started as a Facebook Chat.
Authorities say 19 year old Joseph Barden of Bayville was arrested for the aggravated assault of a 12 year old Stafford Township girl.
Stafford Township Police were told that victim was sexually assaulted after corresponding with the suspect on Facebook. The investigation alleges that over the course of several weeks, the defendant communicated with the victim first via Facebook, then via cellphone- exchanging photos, and then climbing through the victim’s bedroom window.
Barden was detained and has been transported to the Ocean County Jail pending his detention hearing.