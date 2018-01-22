PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Legendary singer Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring on Monday due to a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, according to an announcement on his website.
“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond.”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.
Eagles Fan Who Collided With Pole In Subway Is OK
The disease has apparently made it difficult to travel and perform, but it will also allow Diamond to continue writing music and recording, read the press release.
The announcement comes as Diamond was about to embark on the Australia and New Zealand leg of his 50th-anniversary tour.
On January 24th, Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday.
Fans who have already purchased tickets can obtain a refund HERE.