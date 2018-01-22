PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur did not hold back on “The Rich Zeoli Show” on 1210AM WPHT when discussing Senators Bob Menendez’s and Corey Booker’s willingness to reach across the aisle and compromise during the government shutdown.

“It bothers me that we have one senator who is ineffective because of his own personal issues, and he is going to get tried again over that,” MacArthur said. “And we have another senator that is so intent on running for President that he has moved markedly to the left, over the last 12 months.”

MacArthur added, “Not everything has to be politicized. Sometimes, we can have a serious debate in good faith with each other and come to a solution that is good for the country. I’ve gotten involved in issues this year with Tax Reform and Healthcare Reform that people may agree or disagree with me on, but when you look at how I conduct myself with members of the other party, I am always willing to deal with Democrats.”

MacArthur believes New Jersey’s two senators are playing to “The Radical Left” of their party.

“To me, it’s just nuts that there are people willing to shut the government down, rather than get into a substantive and serious debate on how to fix this issue,” MacArthur concluded.