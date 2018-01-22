SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeSean McCoy held nothing back on the NFL Network when it came to Chip Kelly.

McCoy — the former Eagles running back — was traded by Kelly in March of 2015. Kelly was since fired from Philadelphia and San Francisco, and is now the head coach of UCLA.

McCoy joined NFL GameDay ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship and called Kelly, “The little short coach who’s with the kids where he belongs.”

As far as the game goes, McCoy was confident in his former teammate Nick Foles, predicting a Philly victory. And he was correct, as he former team defeated the Vikings 38-7, to earn a berth in Super Bowl LII.

https://twitter.com/CutonDime25/status/955243261311860736

 

