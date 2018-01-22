SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A head-on crash in southern New Jersey has left two people dead and a man seriously injured.

Harrison Township police say the crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Mullica Hill Road.

They say a westbound car driven by a 71-year-old Media, Pennsylvania man crossed into the oncoming lane and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, causing that vehicle to roll onto its side against a utility pole.

The driver of that vehicle, a 61-year-old Essex Fells man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 64-year-old Essex Fells woman, died on the way to the hospital.

The car driver was hospitalized with serious head and leg injuries. But further information about him was not disclosed.

Authorities are still trying to determine why the car veered into oncoming traffic.

