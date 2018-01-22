PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say the vast majority of fans who were partying before and after the huge Eagles victory, did so peacefully. But there were several arrests.
While most of the Eagles fans who were out celebrating did so without causing problems, Police Commissioner Richard Ross says it wasn’t a complete shutout.
“When you get upwards of tens of thousands of people in different locations you’re gonna get some fights. Mostly minor in nature,” said Ross.
And police say there were six Eagles related arrests.
In one instance, police say a man named Andrew Tornetta punched a Pennsylvania State Police Corporal and his horse. It happened in Lot M about three hours before the Eagles game started. Tornetta now faces assault charges. There were also two disorderly conduct arrests and three for counterfeit tickets.
Still, because of the hard work of the cops and all the fans who celebrated without causing trouble, Ross says Sunday was a win.
“I think in the grand scheme of things it went very well,” said Ross.