PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday night was a big night for Birds fans, but come Monday morning, many paid the price.

“Definitely the morning was rough,” said Lindy Smith of Old City.

“I lost my voice a little bit,” admitted David Oteri of South Philly.

From operating on little to no sleep to trying our best to focus at work.

“I was delirious and happy, thinking about the Eagles,” said Oteri.

We know major sporting events can affect businesses bottom lines, but could it really cost companies $1.8 billion?

That’s what one company calculated after surveying thousands of American workers, ahead of last year’s Superbowl.

And that was before the Eagles were playing!

“The city’s going shut down, 60 percent are going to call out,” predicted Oteri.

“Efforts to try to avoid productivity loss are probably at best, ineffective,” said Dr. Bill Becker, a business professor at Virginia Tech.

Becker, who specializes in workplace emotion and turnover, encourages employers to embrace the Eagles success because it creates a shared experience with employees.

And according to his research, that can improve dedication, focus, even employee retention.

“Take this opportunity to connect with your employees because this is something they’ll really appreciate and remember for a long time,” said Becker.