PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire on a driver on Monday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on I-95 near Exit 3 (Highland Avenue).
Police say the suspect fired a single shot which penetrated the back of the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
The suspect then fled south on I-95.
The shooter is believed to be driving a dark gold older model Ford Taurus.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 30-40 years old with facial hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1.
It’s unclear at this time what prompted the gunfire.