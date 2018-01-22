SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire on a driver on Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on I-95 near Exit 3 (Highland Avenue).

Police say the suspect fired a single shot which penetrated the back of the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

untitled57 Police: Suspect Wanted For Opening Fire On Driver On I 95

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect then fled south on I-95.

The shooter is believed to be driving a dark gold older model Ford Taurus.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 30-40 years old with facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the gunfire.

